 

Anti-Trump Inauguration Protesters Found Not Guilty on All Charges

Here’s a bit of good news as we approach the end of a week of awful news: Inauguration Protesters Found Not Guilty On All Charges In Jury Trial.

The first trial — for Jennifer Armento, of Philadelphia; Michelle Macchio, of Asheville, N.C.; Oliver Harris, of Philadelphia; Brittne Lawson, of Aspinwall, Pa.; Christina Simmons, of Cockeysville, Md.; and Alexei Wood, of San Antonio, Texas — started in mid-November.

The jury began deliberating on Dec. 15. The six defendants faced seven charges: Five felony counts of property destruction, along with two misdemeanor counts of engaging in a riot and conspiracy to riot. The felony charges carry maximum penalties of 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine. The misdemeanors have maximum penalties of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The defendants initially faced an additional felony charge for inciting a riot, but Judge Lynn Leibovitz dismissed that count at the end of the trial. Leibovitz denied a motion from the defense to dismiss the rest of the charges as well, though.

There was no evidence presented at the first trial that any of the six defendants were the ones who broke windows on Jan. 20. The prosecution’s theory was that they were all still criminally responsible because they were there to support the rioters.

So the first outrageous attempt by the Trump administration to criminalize dissent has been shut down. However, Trump’s corrupt DOJ is still planning to attempt to prosecute nearly 200 more protesters.

