The Bob Cesca Show: A Very Money Man Christmas
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
A Very Money Man Christmas: Not Safe For Work; Kimberley A. Johnson and Jody Hamilton are here today; We celebrate our last 2017 show with The Money Man That’s Right Eddie Money; The repercussions of Trump’s horrendous tax bill; Trump’s real estate carve out will cost half a billion dollars; ANWAR on the chopping block; House Republicans pursuing a Deep State Coup narrative; Fox News stooge suggests the FBI is trying to assassinate Trump; Jill Stein under scrutiny; Momentum into the midterms; Winning the Senate; and much more.