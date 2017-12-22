Amazing Live Jam: Bon Iver w/ Chris Thile’s Excellent Band: “29 #Strafford APTS”

YouTube

Justin Vernon of Bon Iver (with Chris Thile, Aoife O’Donovan, Rich Dworsky, Mike Elizondo, Alex Hargreaves, Julian Lage, and Ted Poor) sings “29 #Strafford APTS” on our December 9, 2017 show

Website: boniver.org

prairiehome.org

Lyrics:

Sharing smoke

In the stair up off the hot car lot

Sun shine hard on the video spot, hm, mm, mm

Sure as any living dream

It’s not all then what it seems

And the whole thing’s hauled away

A womb, an empty robe, enough

You’re rolling up, you’re holding it, you’re fabric now

Para-mind, para-mind

Hallucinating Claire

Nor the snow shoe light or the autumns

Threw the meaning out the door (Now could you be a friend)

There ain’t no meaning anymore (Come and kiss me here again)

A womb, an empty robe, enough

You’re rolling up, you’re holding it, you’re bent prize

Canonize, canonize

Motor up and yeah, you’re own, ooh

And yeah, your own, your own

Fold the map and mend the gap

And I tow the word companion

And I make my self escape

Oh, the multitude of other

It comes always off the page

I hold the note, you wrote and know

You’ve buried all your alimony butterflies

Sub find, some night