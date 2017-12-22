Amazing Live Jam: Bon Iver w/ Chris Thile’s Excellent Band: “29 #Strafford APTS”
Justin Vernon of Bon Iver (with Chris Thile, Aoife O’Donovan, Rich Dworsky, Mike Elizondo, Alex Hargreaves, Julian Lage, and Ted Poor) sings “29 #Strafford APTS” on our December 9, 2017 show
Website: boniver.org
Lyrics:
Sharing smoke
In the stair up off the hot car lot
Sun shine hard on the video spot, hm, mm, mm
Sure as any living dream
It’s not all then what it seems
And the whole thing’s hauled away
A womb, an empty robe, enough
You’re rolling up, you’re holding it, you’re fabric now
Para-mind, para-mind
Hallucinating Claire
Nor the snow shoe light or the autumns
Threw the meaning out the door (Now could you be a friend)
There ain’t no meaning anymore (Come and kiss me here again)
A womb, an empty robe, enough
You’re rolling up, you’re holding it, you’re bent prize
Canonize, canonize
Motor up and yeah, you’re own, ooh
And yeah, your own, your own
Fold the map and mend the gap
And I tow the word companion
And I make my self escape
Oh, the multitude of other
It comes always off the page
I hold the note, you wrote and know
You’ve buried all your alimony butterflies
Sub find, some night