 

Another Gem From the Tallest Man on Earth: “Talk Pyramids”

“Talk Pyramids” is the sixth episode of The Light in Demos, a video project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.

Lyrics:

up on the hill to see the stakes
oh my lord, don’t ask me why
what if I’m just a big mistake
oh my lord, don’t ask her now

I stumble on my thoughts sometimes
no really, I stumble all the time
now if the echo is building up
oh my lord, let me quiet down

I run for the nearest drink of light
boy keep it on, just get it right
I ramble through the day
talk pyramids at night
some dance in this broken light

up on the hill to meet the day
oh my lord, don’t watch me now
what is so far it cannot see
what’s so near with hungry eyes

I fear what you don’t see in me
no really, I fear the things you find
windmills in front of wind machines
oh my lord, what a wicked time

I run for the nearest drink of light
boy keep it on, but get it right
I ramble through the day
talk pyramids at night
some dance in this broken light

and down in the valley hear them sing
oh my lord, let’s get alright
the last run just like the first it seems
oh my lord, this endless mile

I wake up in your love sometimes
no really, I get it all the time
like waves to my body in the sea
oh my lord, when I quiet down

so stay in the weather of your flight
but keep it on, just get it right
I ramble through the day
talk pyramids at night
I sound like this broken light

