Another Gem From the Tallest Man on Earth: “Talk Pyramids”

“Talk Pyramids” is the sixth episode of The Light in Demos, a video project produced, written, directed, recorded, shot and edited by The Tallest Man on Earth.

Lyrics:

up on the hill to see the stakes

oh my lord, don’t ask me why

what if I’m just a big mistake

oh my lord, don’t ask her now

I stumble on my thoughts sometimes

no really, I stumble all the time

now if the echo is building up

oh my lord, let me quiet down

I run for the nearest drink of light

boy keep it on, just get it right

I ramble through the day

talk pyramids at night

some dance in this broken light

up on the hill to meet the day

oh my lord, don’t watch me now

what is so far it cannot see

what’s so near with hungry eyes

I fear what you don’t see in me

no really, I fear the things you find

windmills in front of wind machines

oh my lord, what a wicked time

I run for the nearest drink of light

boy keep it on, but get it right

I ramble through the day

talk pyramids at night

some dance in this broken light

and down in the valley hear them sing

oh my lord, let’s get alright

the last run just like the first it seems

oh my lord, this endless mile

I wake up in your love sometimes

no really, I get it all the time

like waves to my body in the sea

oh my lord, when I quiet down

so stay in the weather of your flight

but keep it on, just get it right

I ramble through the day

talk pyramids at night

I sound like this broken light