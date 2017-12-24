 

Snarky Puppy on Fire: “What About Me?”

168
Music • Views: 1,997
2

YouTube

Drummer Larnell Lewis absolutely slays in this one.

Snarky Puppy - What About Me
From the live DVD “We Like It Here”

Streaming: radi.al
Digital/Physical: store.groundupmusic.net

Recorded and filmed live (free of overdubs) from October 7-10 at Kytopia Studios in Utrecht, the Netherlands, for GroundUP Music. For more information and upcoming tour dates, please visit groundup.ropeadope.com or snarkypuppy.com.

Written, arranged, and produced by Michael League.

Personnel:
Michael League - bass
Shaun Martin - keyboards
Bill Laurance - Fender Rhodes
Cory Henry - keyboards
Justin Stanton - trumpet
Mark Lettieri - guitar
Bob Lanzetti - guitar (solo)
Chris McQueen - guitar
Nate Werth - percussion
Larnell Lewis - drums (solo)
Mike Maher - trumpet
Chris Bullock - sax
Bob Reynolds - sax
Jay Jennings - trumpet

Engineered by Eric Hartman, Roy Van Rosendaal, Mike Harrison, & Colin Benders.
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Brad Holt, Emily Schwarting, Joseph Lafond, and Christi LaViolette.
Mixed by Eric Hartman in Dallas, Texas.
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk New York, NY.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Ghost of Christmas Past: James Taylor - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas2016 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the White House
Thanos
1 day ago
Views: 136 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Vince Guaraldi Trio - Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal)Music video by Vince Guaraldi Trio performing Christmas Time Is Here. (C) 2012 Concord Music Group, Inc.
Thanos
1 day ago
Views: 137 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Joe Bonamassa - ‘O Holy Night’ - Christmas Music Video► FREE ALBUM DOWNLOAD - goo.gl ● Official Tickets ●jbonamassa.com ● Official Social Links ●facebook.com@jbonamassainstagram.compinterest.com ● Official Merchandise ●shop.jbonamassa.com
Thanos
1 day ago
Views: 141 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Changes to Norman Street Linked to KKK Member Will Take About 30 Days to Go Into Effect NORMAN, Okla. — A street with a controversial name will undergo a change soon after the Norman City Council voted Tuesday to remove its link to a member of the Ku Klux Klan. The City Council unanimously voted to ...
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 143 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Judge Orders Trump’s Voter Fraud Panel to Hand Over Documents to Democratic Member There are seven Republicans and four Democrats on the commission. Dunlap and Democrat Alan King have openly expressed frustration over a lack of information on what the panel is working on. Republicans deny they’re excluding Democrats, though a document ...
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 162 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Tears for Fears - I Love You but I’m LostI Love You But I’m Lost by Tears For Fears. Stream, download and buy here: tearsforfears.lnk.to Music video by Tears For Fears performing I Love You But I'm Lost. (C) 2017 Mercury Records Limited vevo.ly
Thanos
1 day, 7 hours ago
Views: 152 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
More Than 4 in 5 Enrolled in ‘Obamacare’ Are in Trump States WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans in states that Donald Trump carried in his march to the White House account for more than 4 in 5 of those signed up for coverage under the health care law the president still wants ...
Thanos
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 179 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
the ronettes - sleigh rideThe Ronettes singing their version of the Christmas song 'Sleigh Ride'1963 :)
Thanos
2 days ago
Views: 221 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Goo Goo Dolls - Better Days [Official Music Video] The new album Boxes featuring the single "So Alive" is available now. Get it here: wbr.ec Connect:Website: googoodolls.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @googoodollsYouTube: youtube.com "Better Days" Lyrics: And you ask me what I want this yearAnd I try to make this kind ...
Thanos
2 days ago
Views: 192 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Future Islands - Beauty of the Road (Official Video) 'Beauty Of The Road' by Future Islands, from the album "The Far Field", out now on 4AD: smarturl.it Directed by Jay BuimDP - Kyle RepkaEditor - Captain & The FoxColorist - Gene CurleyColor Services provided by Nice Shoes future-islands.comfacebook.com@futureislands/instagram.com ...
Thanos
2 days ago
Views: 190 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs