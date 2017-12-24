And Now, a Great Live Version of One of James McMurtry’s Classic Songs: “Levelland”

YouTube

I honestly believe this to be one of the greatest songs ever written. So much said with so few words.

Flatter than a tabletop

Makes you wonder why they stopped here

Wagon must have lost a wheel

Or they lacked ambition one

On the great migration west

Separated from the rest

Though they might have tried their best

They never caught the sun

So they sunk some roots down in this dirt

To keep from blowin’ off the earth

They built a town around here

And when the dust had all but cleared

They called it Levelland

The pride of man

Levelland

Granddad grew dryland wheat

Stood on his own two feet

His mind went incomplete

And they put him in the home

Daddy’s cotton grows so high

Sucks the water table dry

His rolling sprinklers circle by

Bleedin’ it to the bone

And I won’t be here when it comes a day

It all dries up and blows away

I’d hang around just to see

But they never had much use for me

In Levelland

They don’t understand me

Out in Levelland

And I watch those jet trails carving up that big blue sky

Coast to coasters watch ‘em go

And I don’t blame ‘em one damn bit

If they never look down on this

Not much here they’d wanna know

Just Levelland

Far as you can point your hand

Nothin’ but Levelland

Mama used to roll her hair

Back before the central air

We’d sit outside and watch the stars at night

She’d tell me to make a wish

I’d wish we both could fly

I don’t think she’s seen the sky

Since we got the satellite dish

I can hear the marching band

Doin’ the best they can

To play “Smoke on the Water”,

“Joy to the World”

I’ve paid off all my debts

Got some change left over yet

And I’m gettin’ on a whisper jet

I’m gonna fly as far as I can get

From Levelland

Doin’ the best I can

Out in Levelland