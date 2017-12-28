Alabama Tells Roy Moore He Lost, Just Go Away Now

Gun-totin’ child molester Roy Moore filed a lawsuit claiming there was “widespread voter fraud” (read: black people were allowed to vote for some reason), but today Alabama state officials told him, “Just stop, Roy. It’s over. Go home.”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama officials on Thursday unhesitatingly pushed aside a legal challenge from Roy S. Moore and certified Doug Jones as the winner of this month’s Senate election.

The action, during a brief meeting at the State Capitol, was essentially the state’s final step before the seating of the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter century. It was also a swift rejection, by some of the state’s most powerful Republicans, of Mr. Moore’s complaint that he was the victim of “systematic voter fraud.”

[…]

“You win with class, you lose with class, and he just can’t do it,” Angi Horn Stalnaker, a Republican strategist who ran campaigns, with mixed success, against Mr. Moore, said acidly.