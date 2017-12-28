The Hour’s Getting Late: Trump Says He Has the “Absolute Right to Do What I Want With the Justice Department”
So tonight, Donald Trump said this to a New York Times reporter:
“I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department.”
And if that doesn’t send chills down your spine, you haven’t been paying attention. It’s a blatant expression of Trump’s authoritarian intentions.
That authoritarian streak many of us have been warning about? It’s getting streakier. It’s hard to overstate how disturbing a comment like this is, coming from the president.
The president of the US is boasting that he has an “absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department,” while most of the media continue acting like this is only slightly unusual, nothing to get too concerned about.
Make no mistake, folks - when Trump says something like this, it’s seriously ominous. We need to be prepared to take it to the streets.
