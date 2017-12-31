 

Calum Graham’s Amazing Version of “Billie Jean” on Harp Guitar

342
Music • Views: 3,410
32

YouTube

CDs, Tabs, and Downloads available at : calumgraham.com

*Used with permission from SONY/ATV MUSIC

Subscribe to Calum’s official Youtube channel here : youtube.com

Engineered, mixed, and mastered by Antoine Dufour.
Vocal production by Terence Lam.

Calum is playing a Shifflett Harp Guitar in this video : shifflettguitars.ca

Video by Joanna Glezakos : vengenza.ca

Find Calum on:

FACEBOOK : facebook.com
INSTAGRAM : instagram.com
TWITTER : @calumwgraham
YOUTUBE : youtube.com
SOUNDCLOUD : SoundCloud
GOOGLE + : plus.google.com
TUMBLR : calum1234.tumblr.com
ITUNES : itunes.apple.com
SPOTIFY : play.spotify.com
GOOGLE PLAY : play.google.com
BANDCAMP : calumgraham.bandcamp.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Virgin Hyperloop One Phase 3 Testing: 240+ Miles per HourVirgin Hyperloop One completed its third phase of testing, achieving test speeds of 387 kilometers per hour!
Thanos
6 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 644 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ghost of Christmas Past: James Taylor - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas2016 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the White House
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 819 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Vince Guaraldi Trio - Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal)Music video by Vince Guaraldi Trio performing Christmas Time Is Here. (C) 2012 Concord Music Group, Inc.
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 790 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Changes to Norman Street Linked to KKK Member Will Take About 30 Days to Go Into Effect NORMAN, Okla. — A street with a controversial name will undergo a change soon after the Norman City Council voted Tuesday to remove its link to a member of the Ku Klux Klan. The City Council unanimously voted to ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 674 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Judge Orders Trump’s Voter Fraud Panel to Hand Over Documents to Democratic Member There are seven Republicans and four Democrats on the commission. Dunlap and Democrat Alan King have openly expressed frustration over a lack of information on what the panel is working on. Republicans deny they’re excluding Democrats, though a document ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 853 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Tears for Fears - I Love You but I’m LostI Love You But I’m Lost by Tears For Fears. Stream, download and buy here: tearsforfears.lnk.to Music video by Tears For Fears performing I Love You But I'm Lost. (C) 2017 Mercury Records Limited vevo.ly
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 781 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
More Than 4 in 5 Enrolled in ‘Obamacare’ Are in Trump States WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans in states that Donald Trump carried in his march to the White House account for more than 4 in 5 of those signed up for coverage under the health care law the president still wants ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 814 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
the ronettes - sleigh rideThe Ronettes singing their version of the Christmas song 'Sleigh Ride'1963 :)
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 916 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Goo Goo Dolls - Better Days [Official Music Video] The new album Boxes featuring the single "So Alive" is available now. Get it here: wbr.ec Connect:Website: googoodolls.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @googoodollsYouTube: youtube.com "Better Days" Lyrics: And you ask me what I want this yearAnd I try to make this kind ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 545 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Future Islands - Beauty of the Road (Official Video) 'Beauty Of The Road' by Future Islands, from the album "The Far Field", out now on 4AD: smarturl.it Directed by Jay BuimDP - Kyle RepkaEditor - Captain & The FoxColorist - Gene CurleyColor Services provided by Nice Shoes future-islands.comfacebook.com@futureislands/instagram.com ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 809 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs