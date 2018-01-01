Trump Kicks Off the New Year by Attacking Iran and Pakistan From His Golf Course

Our so-called president has been golfing for seven straight days now (after viciously attacking President Obama over and over for playing golf, of course, and swearing that he wouldn’t have any time for it himself if he were elected).

But that hasn’t kept him from his normal ritual of spewing randomly capitalized nonsense on Twitter. He spent New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day boasting and conducting his foreign policy by attacking Iran and Pakistan (and the US presidents who came before him) with a series of deranged tweets.

Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

HAPPY NEW YEAR! We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and much faster than anyone thought possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

It should be pointed out that even though the US relationship with Pakistan is thorny and not without problems, we have an important arrangement with them to facilitate the Afghanistan military effort. Whatever you think about that effort, for Trump to rant like this on Twitter is amazingly, horrifyingly reckless and endangers our own troops.

But then, Trump has never shown any inclination to care about things like that, apart from his periodic jingoistic over-the-top insincere praise for the military.

The repercussions from this latest ill-considered outburst are already happening; Pakistan’s foreign minister responded this morning (on Twitter as well):