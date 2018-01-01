A Beautiful Response to Misogyny: Heather Maloney, “Don’t Be a Pansy”

YouTube

You believe in the brittle

In the branches you whittle

You shave with your blade ‘til your points have been made

You sing praise to the rigid

God forbid you admitted

Any time you’ve been wrong, you’ve been right all along

You can board up the windows

You can lock all the doors

You can patch every crack in the ceilings and floors

But the light’s gonna find you

And maybe you’ll see

To be tough - it ain’t strong

To be closed - it ain’t free

And there was a storm last night

Took down your power lines

I watched the great oak tree

Fall right down to its knees

And there was a storm last night

It took down your power lines

Wasn’t a petal out of place

On every pansy’s face

But you’re stone as a statue

And I’m looking right at you

But I know you won’t budge

Like a bull, like a grudge

Don’t be moved, don’t be touched, don’t be tender

Don’t you ever surrender

And whatever is feminine, don’t let it in

And there was a storm last night

Took down the power lines

I watched the great oak tree

Fall right down to its knees

And then in the morning light

The patches of pansies bright

Brighter from all the rain

A flower whose very name…

You spat in the faces

With their glasses and braces

And everyone you put down was a jewel in your crown

Precious and pretty

That’s what you called me

‘Cause I’m soft and I’m free and I dance in the rain

You believe in the brittle

You won’t bend just a little

But can you feel the storm coming right for your pride?

And there was a storm last night

Took down the power lines

I watched the great oak tree

Fall right down to its knees