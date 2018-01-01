A Beautiful Response to Misogyny: Heather Maloney, “Don’t Be a Pansy”
You believe in the brittle
In the branches you whittle
You shave with your blade ‘til your points have been made
You sing praise to the rigid
God forbid you admitted
Any time you’ve been wrong, you’ve been right all along
You can board up the windows
You can lock all the doors
You can patch every crack in the ceilings and floors
But the light’s gonna find you
And maybe you’ll see
To be tough - it ain’t strong
To be closed - it ain’t free
And there was a storm last night
Took down your power lines
I watched the great oak tree
Fall right down to its knees
And there was a storm last night
It took down your power lines
Wasn’t a petal out of place
On every pansy’s face
But you’re stone as a statue
And I’m looking right at you
But I know you won’t budge
Like a bull, like a grudge
Don’t be moved, don’t be touched, don’t be tender
Don’t you ever surrender
And whatever is feminine, don’t let it in
And there was a storm last night
Took down the power lines
I watched the great oak tree
Fall right down to its knees
And then in the morning light
The patches of pansies bright
Brighter from all the rain
A flower whose very name…
You spat in the faces
With their glasses and braces
And everyone you put down was a jewel in your crown
Precious and pretty
That’s what you called me
‘Cause I’m soft and I’m free and I dance in the rain
You believe in the brittle
You won’t bend just a little
But can you feel the storm coming right for your pride?
And there was a storm last night
Took down the power lines
I watched the great oak tree
Fall right down to its knees