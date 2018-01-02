Republicans Are Relentlessly Working to Subvert the Trump/Russia Investigation

Greg Sargent has a good summation of the latest developments in the Republican Party’s outrageous ongoing effort to subvert the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia: How bad is the Republican coverup on Trump and Russia? We may soon find out.

In an interview with me, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut — the No. 2 Democrat on the House intel committee — said that Democrats are seriously exploring the possibility of issuing a minority report that details (among other things) the degree to which Republicans tried to impede a full investigation, should that end up happening. In this scenario, the public would at least have a clear sense of just how far Republicans went to protect President Trump and his top officials from accountability.

“It’s in both the Democrats’ and the Republicans’ interests to … write a report based on a common set of facts,” Himes told me. “It would be a tragedy if the report has a minority section that says, ‘Look, we wanted to talk to these two dozen witnesses and weren’t able to do so.’”