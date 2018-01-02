 

Republicans Are Relentlessly Working to Subvert the Trump/Russia Investigation

361
Politics • Views: 3,753
3

Greg Sargent has a good summation of the latest developments in the Republican Party’s outrageous ongoing effort to subvert the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia: How bad is the Republican coverup on Trump and Russia? We may soon find out.

In an interview with me, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut — the No. 2 Democrat on the House intel committee — said that Democrats are seriously exploring the possibility of issuing a minority report that details (among other things) the degree to which Republicans tried to impede a full investigation, should that end up happening. In this scenario, the public would at least have a clear sense of just how far Republicans went to protect President Trump and his top officials from accountability.

“It’s in both the Democrats’ and the Republicans’ interests to … write a report based on a common set of facts,” Himes told me. “It would be a tragedy if the report has a minority section that says, ‘Look, we wanted to talk to these two dozen witnesses and weren’t able to do so.’”

Also see
Devin Nunes, targeting Mueller and the FBI, alarms Democrats and some Republicans with his tactics

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Dave Barry’s Year in Review: Yeah, That Really Happened Image: LIFE_DAVEBARRY-YEARINREVIEW_1_MI.jpg Author: Dave Barry, Miami Herald Looking back on 2017 is like waking up after a party where you made some poor decisions, such as drinking tequila squeezed from the underpants of a person you do not really ...
Cheechako
4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Views: 77 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Virgin Hyperloop One Phase 3 Testing: 240+ Miles per HourVirgin Hyperloop One completed its third phase of testing, achieving test speeds of 387 kilometers per hour!
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 855 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ghost of Christmas Past: James Taylor - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas2016 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the White House
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,009 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Vince Guaraldi Trio - Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal)Music video by Vince Guaraldi Trio performing Christmas Time Is Here. (C) 2012 Concord Music Group, Inc.
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 966 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Changes to Norman Street Linked to KKK Member Will Take About 30 Days to Go Into Effect NORMAN, Okla. — A street with a controversial name will undergo a change soon after the Norman City Council voted Tuesday to remove its link to a member of the Ku Klux Klan. The City Council unanimously voted to ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 819 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Judge Orders Trump’s Voter Fraud Panel to Hand Over Documents to Democratic Member There are seven Republicans and four Democrats on the commission. Dunlap and Democrat Alan King have openly expressed frustration over a lack of information on what the panel is working on. Republicans deny they’re excluding Democrats, though a document ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,041 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Tears for Fears - I Love You but I’m LostI Love You But I’m Lost by Tears For Fears. Stream, download and buy here: tearsforfears.lnk.to Music video by Tears For Fears performing I Love You But I'm Lost. (C) 2017 Mercury Records Limited vevo.ly
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 953 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
More Than 4 in 5 Enrolled in ‘Obamacare’ Are in Trump States WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans in states that Donald Trump carried in his march to the White House account for more than 4 in 5 of those signed up for coverage under the health care law the president still wants ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 981 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
the ronettes - sleigh rideThe Ronettes singing their version of the Christmas song 'Sleigh Ride'1963 :)
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 1,094 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Goo Goo Dolls - Better Days [Official Music Video] The new album Boxes featuring the single "So Alive" is available now. Get it here: wbr.ec Connect:Website: googoodolls.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @googoodollsYouTube: youtube.com "Better Days" Lyrics: And you ask me what I want this yearAnd I try to make this kind ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 617 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs