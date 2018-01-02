Donald Trump Just Explicitly Threatened to Start a Nuclear War
Our so-called president has been really out of control today on Twitter, but this was the worst of a series of awful tweets, boasting about the size of his “Nuclear Button” and explicitly threatening North Korea.
The media is reporting on this, then moving right along to the next story as if it’s just one more normal piece of business from Trump. But the hour’s getting late, folks. There’s a madman in the White House and we’re all in very grave danger.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018