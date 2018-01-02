Donald Trump Just Explicitly Threatened to Start a Nuclear War

“My button is bigger than yours”

Our so-called president has been really out of control today on Twitter, but this was the worst of a series of awful tweets, boasting about the size of his “Nuclear Button” and explicitly threatening North Korea.

The media is reporting on this, then moving right along to the next story as if it’s just one more normal piece of business from Trump. But the hour’s getting late, folks. There’s a madman in the White House and we’re all in very grave danger.