A Raging Donald Trump Threatens Michael Wolff’s Publisher, Demands They Withdraw His Book

Not gonna happen

Our so-called president is not in the best of moods today; in addition to threatening author Michael Wolff and Trump’s former consigliere Stephen Bannon with a defamation lawsuit over Wolff’s bombshell book, his lawyers have also threatened Wolff’s publisher and demanded that they cease publication.

In an 11-page letter, the president’s lawyer said the book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” by Michael Wolff, as excerpted in a magazine article, includes false statements about Mr. Trump that “give rise to claims for libel” that could result in “substantial monetary damages and punitive damages.” “Mr. Trump hereby demands that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book, the article, or any excerpts or summaries of either of them, to any person or entity, and that you issue a full and complete retraction and apology to my client as to all statements made about him in the book and article that lack competent evidentiary support,” the letter said.

So Trump is claiming Michael Wolff lied about all the statements from various Trump aides quoted in the book? Just one little problem with this line of attack: Wolff reportedly has dozens of hours of recordings to back up those quotes.

It’s doubtful that Trump would actually follow through with these lawsuit threats anyway, because it would mean exposing himself to depositions under oath and the discovery process, and we know that’s the last thing he wants.

Michael Wolff’s publisher just announced they’re moving up on-sale date of “Fire and Fury” to tomorrow at 9am “due to unprecedented demand.” — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 4, 2018

