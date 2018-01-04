 

The Bob Cesca Show: Fire and Fury

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Fire and Fury: Not Safe For Work; Jacki Schechner from InvestigateRussia.org is here; The Slot Machine of Insanity; Rosenstein met with Paul Ryan about Devin Nunes and Russia; Manafort Sues Mueller; The bombshell Fusion GPS editorial; ‘Fire and Fury’ book exposes the Trump White House; Trump likes to sleep with his friends’ wives; Trump sexually harassed Hope Hicks; Trump’s Elvis bed sheet rule; Trump’s insane tweets from the holidays; Trump’s nuclear button; and much more.

