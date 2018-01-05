 

In Which the GOP Tries to Protect Their Orange Oligarch Figurehead With a Series of Desperate Moves

Republican efforts to protect their stalking horse Donald Trump are reaching a fever pitch today, as his sham administration goes even further off the rails. Trump has given the GOP their golden opportunity to ram through all the regressive policies they’ve been dreaming about for decades, and they’re going to fight tooth and nail to keep him in office, despite the mounting evidence that he and his cronies engaged in many levels of criminal activity.

Now they’re trying to charge the author of the Trump/Russia dossier with something/anything, and the Sessions Justice Department is going after Hillary Clinton again.

