 

Donald Trump: “I’m Like, Really Smart. In Fact, I’m a Very Stable Genius at That!”

The release of Michael Wolff’s revelatory book about the chaos and incompetence of his administration has sent our so-called president into a narcissistic tail spin. He’s decompensating before our eyes.

Notice that even though Twitter now makes it very simple to string a series of tweets together in a thread, this very stable genius still hasn’t figured out how to do it.

