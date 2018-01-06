Donald Trump: “I’m Like, Really Smart. In Fact, I’m a Very Stable Genius at That!”

The release of Michael Wolff’s revelatory book about the chaos and incompetence of his administration has sent our so-called president into a narcissistic tail spin. He’s decompensating before our eyes.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Notice that even though Twitter now makes it very simple to string a series of tweets together in a thread, this very stable genius still hasn’t figured out how to do it.