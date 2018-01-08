 

In the Latest Heartless Move by This Awful Administration, Trump Is Telling 200,000 Legal Salvadoran Residents to Get Out of the US

Two hundred thousand Salvadoran families have been living legally in the US for 10 years.

But now the evil bastards in the Trump administration are throwing all these people out: 200,000 Salvadorans may be forced to leave the U.S. as Trump ends immigration protection.

In one of its most significant immigration decisions , the Trump administration said Monday that it will terminate the provisional residency permits of about 200,000 Salvadorans who have lived in the country since at least 2001, leaving them to potentially face deportation.

The administration said it will give the Salvadorans until Sept. 9, 2019, to leave the United States or find a way to obtain legal residency, according to a statement Monday from the Department of Homeland Security. The Salvadorans were granted what is known as Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, after earthquakes hit the country in 2001, and their permits have been renewed on an 18-month basis since then.

This is unconscionable. These people have been following all the rules and putting their names on record with the federal government, and now Donald Trump is going to use that very fact against them to target them for cruel, unjust expulsion.

Needless to say, the Salvadorans affected by this horrible decision are simply devastated.

Oscar Cortez feels like he has an ordinary American life. He carries a Costco card. He roots for the Boston Red Sox. And five days a week, he rises before dawn, pulls on four shirts and two pairs of pants, and ventures into the frigid air to work as a plumber, a good job that pays for his Maryland townhouse and his daughters’ college fund.

The U.S. government opened the door to this life in 2001 when it granted Cortez and about 200,000 other migrants from El Salvador Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a provisional relief from deportation that has allowed them to work legally in the United States for 17 years. On Monday, according to multiple people briefed on the plans, the federal government will take it away.

