Well now. Here’s news that’s got to be sending chills down the spines of the villains occupying the White House: Fusion GPS founder told Senate investigators the FBI had a whistleblower in Trump’s network.

The British ex-spy who authored a dossier of allegations against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was told the FBI had someone inside Trump’s network providing agents with information, according to a newly released transcript of a congressional interview. Glenn R. Simpson, founder of the research firm Fusion GPS, spoke to investigators with the Senate Judiciary Committee for 10 hours in August. As the partisan fight over Russian interference in the 2016 election has intensified, Simpson has urged that his testimony be released, and a copy of the transcript was made public Tuesday. It was released by the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California. That decision marks the most serious break yet in the cooperative relationship she has had with the Republican chairman of the committee, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa).

No wonder Lindsay Graham and Chuck Grassley fought so hard to keep this transcript secret. It shows that they knew the FBI considered Steele’s dossier to be credible — but still instructed the FBI to start a criminal investigation of Steele.

We’re seeing once again that the GOP considers Donald Trump their golden-haired boy, someone they can manipulate and use to get all of their regressive dreams realized at last. And they’re willing to compromise national security to keep him safe.

This is key.Steele talked to FBI, and then reported back to Fusion GPS founder that FBI viewed Steele’s info as credible, because it corroborated other info the FBI *already* had, including from a Trump source: pic.twitter.com/beHYKyYGBQ — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 9, 2018

Just a reminder:Republicans didn’t want you to know this. https://t.co/JlI8YmnIMY — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 9, 2018

Everything you learn from the testimony Feinstein released today is information Republicans were trying to suppress to help Trump escape accountability for potential crimes. https://t.co/0Ho7BNYpcC — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 9, 2018

