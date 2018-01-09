 

The Bob Cesca Show: Stable Genius

131
Humor • Views: 1,591
3

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Stable Genius: Not Safe For Work; Buzz Burbank from the Buzz Burbank News & Comment podcast is here; The Fusion GPS released to the public; Trump and Kazakhstan; Trump and the Mob; Trump and Sweat Shops; The Dossier; Trump claims he’s a very stable genius; Trump’s stupid tweets; Fire and Fury publisher hits back at Trump; Stephen Miller’s meltdown on CNN; Arpaio for Senate; and much more.

