In Which Donald Trump Mindlessly Opposes His Own FISA Bill Because Fox News Told Him To

Today we have yet another example of Donald Trump’s reliance on Fox News to tell him what to think, and another example of his appalling unfitness to occupy the Oval Office; he sent out a tweet this morning attacking the FISA Act that his own administration strongly supports.

“House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.” This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

Notice that he’s also returning to the long-debunked conspiracy theory that got him in so much trouble early last year: his claim that President Obama ordered a “wiretap” on his campaign.

Matt Gertz showed that this tweet was directly caused by a Fox News segment featuring far right wacko (and 9/11 Truther) Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Obviously, since the GOP is pushing hard to get this new FISA act approved, phones at the White House started ringing off the hook after Trump’s brainless tweet, leading him to follow up an hour and a half later with this:

With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

“With that being said.” This guy is really not well.

