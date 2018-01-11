Washington Post Headline: Trump Attacks Protections for Immigrants From ‘Shithole’ Countries in Oval Office Meeting

On one level this is completely unsurprising, because anyone paying attention already knew what was behind Trump’s jingoistic nationalism. It’s not like he tries very hard to hide it, after all.

But on another level… damn.

Trump attacks protections for immigrants from ‘shithole’ countries in Oval Office meeting.

President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to two people briefed on the meeting. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday.

How will the United States ever expiate the abject shame of allowing such a vile racist swine to occupy the White House?

The White House has already issued a response to this Washington Post story, and they’re not denying he said it.