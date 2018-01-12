A Classic Tale of Creepy Behavior: Trump’s Lawyer Michael Cohen Arranged $130,000 in Hush Money for Adult-Film Star Right Before the Election

And the hits just keep on coming for our Narcissist in Chief: Trump Lawyer Arranged $130,000 Payment for Adult-Film Star’s Silence.

A lawyer for President Donald Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to a former adult-film star a month before the 2016 election as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.

Michael Cohen, who spent nearly a decade as a top attorney at the Trump Organization, arranged payment to the woman, Stephanie Clifford, in October 2016 after her lawyer negotiated the nondisclosure agreement with Mr. Cohen, these people said.

Ms. Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, has privately alleged the encounter with Mr. Trump took place after they met at a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament on the shore of Lake Tahoe, these people said. Mr. Trump married Melania Trump in 2005.