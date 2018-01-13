 

The Pale Blue Dot

Our tiny world
The Pale Blue Dot was made as a tribute to Carl Sagan as the final project for the Animation 01 course at Ringling College of Art and Design.

Created during the Fall 2017, this film was a collaborative effort by the entire Motion Design class of 2020.

Created by (in order of appearance):
Kyle Snider
Brianna D’Amico
Kim Nguyen
Doug Alberts
Ian Grier
Tamara Marshall
Alex Miller
Jingyun Zhou
Evan Wyatt
Angelica Fernandez
Elliot Stein
Noah Selbitschka
Daniel Salaverri
Anissa Rodriguez
Zac Miller
Mitchy Morita
John Gnieski
Dan Cantelm
Kenyon Bertelsen
Emoni Poole
Lauren Cash
Samuel Kim
Stephen Moore
Ioana Oprescu
Tyler Abrams
Morgan Allison
Gizem Atalay
Sophia Holland
Skylar Martinez
Jerry Jaimes
Beatriz Lima
Keegan Strype
Jackson Dunson
Selena Joe
Hae Ri Cho
Lauren Antoine
Zach Hartman

Instructor: Joe Donaldson
Music and Sound Design: Kelly Warner

