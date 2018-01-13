Vimeo

The Pale Blue Dot was made as a tribute to Carl Sagan as the final project for the Animation 01 course at Ringling College of Art and Design.

Created during the Fall 2017, this film was a collaborative effort by the entire Motion Design class of 2020.

Created by (in order of appearance):

Kyle Snider

Brianna D’Amico

Kim Nguyen

Doug Alberts

Ian Grier

Tamara Marshall

Alex Miller

Jingyun Zhou

Evan Wyatt

Angelica Fernandez

Elliot Stein

Noah Selbitschka

Daniel Salaverri

Anissa Rodriguez

Zac Miller

Mitchy Morita

John Gnieski

Dan Cantelm

Kenyon Bertelsen

Emoni Poole

Lauren Cash

Samuel Kim

Stephen Moore

Ioana Oprescu

Tyler Abrams

Morgan Allison

Gizem Atalay

Sophia Holland

Skylar Martinez

Jerry Jaimes

Beatriz Lima

Keegan Strype

Jackson Dunson

Selena Joe

Hae Ri Cho

Lauren Antoine

Zach Hartman

Instructor: Joe Donaldson

Music and Sound Design: Kelly Warner