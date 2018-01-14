An Amazing Solo Jam by Elise Trouw: Foo Fighters Meets 70’s Bobby Caldwell
An Elise Trouw cover mashup of “Everlong” by Foo Fighters and “What You Won’t Do for Love” by Bobby Caldwell.
Recorded and Filmed in one take by Blowhole Sound (Scott Lehman) -
Live looping triggered through Ableton Live using the internal IAC MIDI driver.
Instruments:
Vintage Pearl drum kit
Pearl Jupiter snare
Paiste 14” Dark Energy Hi-Hat
Paiste 22” Big Beat Ride
Regal Tip Jazz Series Sticks
Taylor T5z
Fender Mustang Bass
Korg SV-1
Recording:
Neumann M147
QSC TouchMix 30 Pro
Empirical Labs Distressor
UAD plugins
Sennhesier EW 300 IEM
Audix drum mics