 

An Amazing Solo Jam by Elise Trouw: Foo Fighters Meets 70’s Bobby Caldwell

115
Music • Views: 1,735
3

YouTube

An Elise Trouw cover mashup of “Everlong” by Foo Fighters and “What You Won’t Do for Love” by Bobby Caldwell.

Recorded and Filmed in one take by Blowhole Sound (Scott Lehman) -

Live looping triggered through Ableton Live using the internal IAC MIDI driver.

Instruments:

Vintage Pearl drum kit
Pearl Jupiter snare
Paiste 14” Dark Energy Hi-Hat
Paiste 22” Big Beat Ride
Regal Tip Jazz Series Sticks
Taylor T5z
Fender Mustang Bass
Korg SV-1

Recording:

Neumann M147
QSC TouchMix 30 Pro
Empirical Labs Distressor
UAD plugins
Sennhesier EW 300 IEM
Audix drum mics

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Victoria Season 2 PremiereYes. Victoria premieres this evening. According to some of the teasers I have seen Lord Melbourne will be back. And also some new characters. Diana Rigg will be in the series as a Duchess and as a trusted advisor to ...
PhillyPretzel
7 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 69 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How Russia Says It Swatted Down a Drone Swarm in Syria On the night of January 5, a swarm of explosives-laden small drones, apparently controlled by Syrian rebels, attacked two Russian bases in western Syria, the Kremlin confirmed on Thursday. Authorities claim that Russian defenses destroyed or disabled all of ...
Thanos
17 hours, 26 minutes ago
Views: 134 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Woman at Center of Greitens Story Asks for Privacy; Greitens Asks Lawmakers for Forgiveness The woman’s plea for privacy came as Greitens was contacting state lawmakers to apologize for the scandal, which has stalled action in the Legislature and upended Missouri’s political world. Five Republican lawmakers told the Post-Dispatch that they received calls ...
Thanos
18 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 113 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Hawaii Missile False Alarm Triggers Shock, Blame and Apologies Residents and visitors in Hawaii have been recalling the shock of a false missile alarm, with many saying they thought they were going to die. The alert of an incoming ballistic missile was sent wrongly on Saturday morning by ...
Thanos
18 hours, 34 minutes ago
Views: 100 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
L.A. ‘Swatting’ Suspect Charged With Manslaughter in Kansas Over Hoax Call That Led to Fatal Police Shooting he Los Angeles man at the center of what is believed to be the first fatal “swatting” incident in the U.S. has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a hoax phone call that led to a deadly shooting ...
Thanos
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 254 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther - Rise TV Spot► Subscribe to Marvel: bit.ly Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪@marvelLike Marvel on FaceBook: ‪facebook.com For even more news, stay tuned to:Tumblr: ‪marvelentertainment.tumblr.comInstagram: instagram.comGoogle+: ‪plus.google.comPinterest: ‪pinterest.com
Thanos
6 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 730 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sydney Nearly Breaks Heat Record With 116-Degree Weather SYDNEY -- Dangerous heat is roasting parts of Australia with temperatures that haven't been seen in decades. The temperature in Sydney hit an almost 80-year high of 47.3 degrees Celsius, or 117 Fahrenheit, on Sunday -- a sharp contrast ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 777 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 1: 1
The Souljazz Orchestra The Souljazz Orchestra performs songs from their latest album, Under Burning Skies. Subscribe to our channel! youtube.com CBC Music is your hub for coast-to-coast-to-coast Canadian music. Watch exclusive performances, candid interviews, and behind-the-scenes content featuring your favourite artists. Visit ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 789 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Barbra Streisand - Somewhere Barbra Streisand's official music video for 'Somewhere'. Click to listen to Barbra Streisand on Spotify: smarturl.it As featured on The Essential Barbra Streisand. Click to buy the track or album via iTunes: smarturl.itGoogle Play: smarturl.itAmazon: smarturl.it More from Barbra ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 931 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
What Makes a Good Photograph of a Mere Picture ? Sorting Out 5 William has challenged us to put up 5 favorite photos from 2017. But I hit a roadblock, which to choose? And as a film guy that embraced digital for deep dives of practice, I thought to review what expectations ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 998 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs