An Amazing Solo Jam by Elise Trouw: Foo Fighters Meets 70’s Bobby Caldwell

An Elise Trouw cover mashup of “Everlong” by Foo Fighters and “What You Won’t Do for Love” by Bobby Caldwell.

Recorded and Filmed in one take by Blowhole Sound (Scott Lehman) -

Live looping triggered through Ableton Live using the internal IAC MIDI driver.

Instruments:

Vintage Pearl drum kit

Pearl Jupiter snare

Paiste 14” Dark Energy Hi-Hat

Paiste 22” Big Beat Ride

Regal Tip Jazz Series Sticks

Taylor T5z

Fender Mustang Bass

Korg SV-1

Recording:

Neumann M147

QSC TouchMix 30 Pro

Empirical Labs Distressor

UAD plugins

Sennhesier EW 300 IEM

Audix drum mics