Civil Rights Icon John Lewis on Donald Trump: ‘I Think He Is a Racist’

Here we are on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2018, more than 50 years after the Freedom Rides, and the president of the United States is a racist.

Rep. John Lewis on Sunday said he believes President Donald Trump is a racist in the wake of racially charged remarks the president reportedly made last week about people coming to the United States from “shithole” countries.

“I think he is a racist,” Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and icon of the civil rights movement, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I don’t think there’s any way that you can square what the president said with the words of Martin Luther King Jr. and what he said about Dr. King,” Lewis said. “It’s just impossible. There’s not any way you can do that. It’s unreal. It’s unbelievable. It makes me sad. It [makes] me cry.”

“We have come so far. We made so much progress,” Lewis said of the country. “And I think this man, this president, is taking us back to another place.”