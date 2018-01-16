In Which Steve Bannon Gets a Subpoena for Grand Jury Testimony in Mueller’s Russia Investigation
Today we’re learning about the drop of a rather large shoe in Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s Russia connections: Stephen Bannon has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury.
This comes on the heels of Donald Trump’s reckless, vicious attacks on Bannon, which makes it especially interesting.
WASHINGTON — Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist, was subpoenaed last week by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, to testify before a grand jury as part of the investigation into possible links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
The move marked the first time Mr. Mueller is known to have used a grand jury subpoena to seek information from a member of Mr. Trump’s inner circle. The special counsel’s office has used subpoenas before to seek information on Mr. Trump’s associates and their possible ties to Russia or other foreign governments.