The Bob Cesca Show: Dildo Shaped Tower
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Dildo Shaped Tower: Not Safe For Work; Buzz Burbank from the Buzz Burbank News and Comment podcast is here; The Hawaii ballistic missile false alarm; Trump and the nuclear threat; Shithole Countries; Trump says he’s not a racist; This I Can Tell You; Jim Acosta booted from Oval Office; Cory Booker eviscerates Trump’s DHS Secretary; The White House is lying about Trump’s physical; Bannon subpoenaed by the grand jury; Trump’s money laundering links to Kazakhstan; and much more.