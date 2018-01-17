 

Bannon Makes Deal With Mueller’s Team to Avoid Grand Jury, Will Be Interviewed Instead

341
Politics • Views: 4,098
5

We have an update to yesterday’s news about the subpoena issued to former Breitbart führer Stephen Bannon. Today we learn that he’s made a deal to avoid testifying to a grand jury (for now), and will be interviewed by special prosecutors instead.

Steve Bannon has struck a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and will be interviewed by prosecutors instead of testifying before the grand jury, two people familiar with the process told CNN. He is expected to cooperate with the special counsel, the sources said.

The sources did not say when the interview will take place or if the subpoena would be withdrawn.

