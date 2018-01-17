Trump Announces “Fake News Awards,” Tweets Link to Dead Site
Our so-called president has been touting his sophomoric simple-minded “fake news awards” for weeks, and tonight he finally announced them, with a link to the GOP website.
And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
And how much more appropriate could it be that the site is currently… dead in the water?
But that hasn’t stopped his delusional cult members from retweeting and clicking the “Like” button on his tweet over and over and over, of course, even though they can’t see it.
Samantha Bee had a speech all ready to go, but I’m sorry to report she didn’t make the cut.
And of course, there’s always a previous tweet with this guy…
When a complex website is broken the best thing to do is blow it up and start all over again-then sue the culprits and use the proper team!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2013
You heard him, @GOP! Get to work before you get sued. https://t.co/7xuJcmenzN
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 18, 2018