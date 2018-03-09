The Bob Cesca Show: Flood the Zone
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Flood The Zone: NSFW; Jacki Schechner from InvestigateRussia.org is here; Stormy Daniels NDA mentions ‘paternity information’; What if Trump paid for an abortion; Sarah Huckabee Sanders pisses off Trump; Trump keeps trying to get Russia details from witnesses; John Kelly warns Trump; Nunberg finally complied; The bombshell David Corn revelations about Trump, the Agalarovs and Miss Universe; Trump and peeing; Mueller looking into 2017 Seychelles meeting; and much more.