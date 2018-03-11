Pedal Steel Rock: Roosevelt Collier, “Spike”
Music • Views: 32,208
The official music video for “Spike“ by Roosevelt Collier, from his full length album “Exit 16” out on GroundUP Music.
Listen here:
North America: store.groundupmusic.net
Europe: storeeurope.groundupmusic.net
Streaming: radi.al
Produced by Michael League
Music:
Roosevelt Collier: Pedal Steel Guitar
Michael League: Bass Guitar
Jason “JT” Thomas: Drums
Bobby Sparks: Keys
Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard
Mastered by Dave McNair Mastering
Directed by Stella K