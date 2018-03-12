British PM Theresa May: “Highly Likely” Russia Is Responsible for Spy’s Poisoning

British Prime Minister @Theresa_May on Nerve Attack on Former Russian Spy: “The government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act…” pic.twitter.com/gsTAUnaNij — CSPAN (@cspan) March 12, 2018

Very disturbing news this morning from Britain, where Prime Minister Theresa May has just announced it’s “highly likely” Russia is responsible for the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal earlier this month — with a deadly military-grade nerve agent.

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that British investigators had concluded it was “highly likely” that Russia was responsible for the poison attack that left a Russian double agent and his daughter comatose on a park bench last week. The British leader said the police had identified the poison as a “military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia.” She warned that Russia has either engaged in a direct attack against Britain or has lost control of the nerve agent it developed.

Skripal and his daughter were discovered in a comatose state in the British city of Salisbury, on a bench near a shopping center, and 21 other people have now been treated for symptoms of nerve agent poisoning.

Russia is responding as expected:

Russia’s Foreign Ministry calls @theresa_may’s remarks a “fairy tale” after her statement on the Salisbury poisoning https://t.co/U4h0vZGZUF — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 12, 2018

So far, not a word about it from our so-called president.