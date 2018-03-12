 

British PM Theresa May: “Highly Likely” Russia Is Responsible for Spy’s Poisoning

Very disturbing news this morning from Britain, where Prime Minister Theresa May has just announced it’s “highly likely” Russia is responsible for the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal earlier this month — with a deadly military-grade nerve agent.

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that British investigators had concluded it was “highly likely” that Russia was responsible for the poison attack that left a Russian double agent and his daughter comatose on a park bench last week.

The British leader said the police had identified the poison as a “military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia.”

She warned that Russia has either engaged in a direct attack against Britain or has lost control of the nerve agent it developed.

Skripal and his daughter were discovered in a comatose state in the British city of Salisbury, on a bench near a shopping center, and 21 other people have now been treated for symptoms of nerve agent poisoning.

Russia is responding as expected:

So far, not a word about it from our so-called president.

Little Green Footballs