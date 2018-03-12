House Republicans Exonerate Figurehead

So. Donald Trump is crowing tonight, with caps-lock set on STUN, after the GOP-controlled House Intelligence Committee proclaims they have found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Raise your hand if this shocks you in any way.

THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE HAS, AFTER A 14 MONTH LONG IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA TO INFLUENCE THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Pelosi responds: “Speaker Ryan has allowed the House Intelligence Committee to make a mockery not only of the investigation but the Committee itself.” pic.twitter.com/eQgvAvGmIf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 13, 2018