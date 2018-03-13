Chaos Watch: The White House Revolving Door Is Spinning Wildly
As usual, our pathetic so-called president lacked the courage to tell Rex Tillerson he was fired before announcing it to the world. Tillerson finally got a call from Trump more than three hours after the Washington Post reported Trump was giving him the boot.
Steve Goldstein, undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, said that Tillerson was “unaware of the reason” for his firing and had not spoken directly with Trump. He said Kelly told Tillerson in the call only that “he could expect a tweet” from the president, but it was not conveyed that the decision to fire him was final.
“He found out that he was terminated today,” Goldstein said.
And Steve Goldstein is now the former undersecretary of state, because he was instantly fired too, after making this statement.
But those aren’t the only axes that fell today; Trump’s personal assistant was also abruptly fired and escorted out of the White House without even being allowed to grab his jacket or any personal belongings.
President Donald Trump’s personal assistant, John McEntee, was fired on Monday, according to administration officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal.
McEntee was reportedly escorted out of the White House without being given time to collect his personal belongings, including his jacket, officials told WSJ.
It is still unclear what led to McEntee’s ousting. The WSJ reported that he was fired over unspecified security issues. According to CNN, McEntee is currently under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for financial crimes, which are reportedly unrelated to Trump.