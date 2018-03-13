The Bob Cesca Show: Operation Big Crap
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Operation Big Crap: NSFW;Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The madness continues; Tillerson fired possibly because he blamed Russia for UK attack; Under Sec of State also fired; Trump’s personal aide fired; Election Day in PA-18; Mike Pompeo promoted to State Dept; Trump’s big boy pants; Exxon Mobil and Rosneft; Another Russian exile assassinated in England; House Intelligence Committee ends Russia investigation; Adam Schiff Don’t Play; Trump’s North Korea folly; Don Junior loves ice cream; and much more.