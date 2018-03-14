Trump’s Kiss of Death Endorsement: Failure in Pennsylvania

The race hasn’t been officially called for Conor Lamb yet, but even if by some chance Trump’s pick Rick Saccone manages to eke out a win, it’s still a humiliating failure for the Trump-thing, in a Pennsylvania district he won last year by 20 points.

I’ve been skeptical of the “blue wave” narrative, but I’m starting to believe it could happen. This is a stunning upset for the Trump agenda of racism and nationalist jingoism, and shows that many of his own voters are losing faith in him. Couldn’t happen soon enough.

Slightly more than one year into the Trump regime and it’s all coming apart. What needs to happen, though: this dismal and embarrassing episode in US politics has to be pinned on the Republican Party for eternity. At every opportunity to stand up against Trump’s ugliness, they collapsed into craven pandering and enabling in an utterly revolting lust for power. May it never be forgotten.