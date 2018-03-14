Another Defamation Lawsuit Filed Against Alex Jones, Jim Hoft, Allen West, Lee Stranahan and Others

Yes, folks, the worst people in right wing media are now facing a second defamation lawsuit stemming from their grotesque, reckless attempts to pin the blame for the Charlottesville terror attack on leftists and/or the “deep state.”

Brennan Gilmore, a foreign service officer on long-term unpaid leave from the State Department as he pursues other endeavors, filed a lawsuit seeking at least $75,000 in damages in U.S. District Court after being the subject of false stories that he said to led to a flood of death threats, including a letter in the mail that contained suspicious white powder.

Named in the lawsuit, in addition to InfoWars, were Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who heads InfoWars; Free Speech Systems, the company that operates InfoWars; Lee Ann McAdoo, an InfoWars personality; Jim Hoft, the far-right media figure who heads Gateway Pundit, a fringe website; Allen B. West, the far-right former congressman who operates allenbwest.com, a website that purports to be a news outlet; Derrick Wilburn, a Colorado Republican Party official who wrote an allegedly defamatory article for West’s website; Lee Stranahan, a former Breitbart writer who hosts a radio show for Sputnik, a state-sponsored Russian news agency; and Scott Creighton, who operates a left-wing fringe website.

Conspiracy theories about Gilmore started after he uploaded to Twitter a video that showed a Dodge Challenger ramming a crowd of counter-protesters at last summer’s Unite the Right Rally, a far-right demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia. James Alex Fields, 20, was charged with killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.