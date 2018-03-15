Now Trump Wants to Start Killing Drug Dealers

The latest development in Trump’s plan to transform the United States into an extreme right wing authoritarian hellscape: he and his gang of villains now want to start killing drug dealers.

The Trump administration is finalizing a long-awaited plan that it says will solve the opioid crisis, but it also calls for law enforcement measures — like the death penalty for some drug dealers — that public health advocates and congressional Republicans warn will detract from efforts to reverse the epidemic.

Trump apparently believes the way to “Make America Great Again” is to make it more like the Philippines and Singapore. But why go through all that time-consuming legal business to give them the death penalty, when you can just send out death squads like Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte?

That’s the Duterte who just announced he’s withdrawing the Philippines from the International Criminal Court, because he wants to keep on killing drug users in the streets.

And of course, as with every Trump position, look back a few years and you’ll find him saying very different things…