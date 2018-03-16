Reports: Trump Says Kelly Is “100% Safe.” Translation: He’s Doomed.

I hope John Kelly isn’t keeping a lot of personal belongings in his White House office, because he just got the Trump Kiss of Death.

Trump and Kelly met on Thursday, after which both men signaled that Kelly would remain as chief of staff for now, the Wall Street Journal reported. Trump said that Kelly was “100 percent safe” and Kelly told staff, “I’m in,” per the Journal.

Only question is whether he’s gone by the end of the day, or over the weekend. Trump has to make room for all the Fox News people he’s hiring.