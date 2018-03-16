Great New Music Video From Courtney Barnett: “Need a Little Time”

YouTube

‘Need A Little Time’ is taken from Courtney Barnett’s upcoming album ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’ out on 18th May 2018. Pre-order here: courtney-barnett.lnk.to

Out on Milk! Records, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop

courtneybarnett.com.au

Follow: lnk.to

DIRECTOR Danny Cohen

PRODUCER Alexandra George

EDITOR Ben Hall

CINEMATOGRAPHER Ed Goldner

PRODUCTION DESIGNER Marni Kornhauser

COSTUME DESIGNER VoVo The Label, Phoebe Taylor & Ashlee Pierce

HMUA & PROSTHETICS Sharp FX

DIRECTOR’S ASSISTANT Hayden Somerville

1AD Giordi Caputo

1AC Nick Forster

2AC Gianna Mazzeo

GRIP / GAFFER Joshua Potts

BEST PERSON Hannah Palmer

STEADICAM OPERATOR Glenn Clayton

AERIAL RIGGING EFFECTS Showtech Australia

PRODUCTION DESIGNER ASSISTANT Liam Linley

SCENIC ARTIST Stuart Burchall

SCULPTOR Laura Vickery

TELEPORT ROOM DESIGN Marni Kornhauser, Danny Cohen, Tristan Ceddia

ART DEPARTMENT ASSISTANT Zena Bartlett

ART DEPARTMENT ASSISTANT Sjaida Karas

ART DEPARTMENT ASSISTANT Katie Drane

ART DEPARTMENT ASSISTANTS VoVo The Label

HMUA & PROSTHETIC ASSISTANT Katie Dobbin

HMUA ASSISTANT Jessica Cavanagh

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Tessa Mansfield­-Hung

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Rocco Rossouw

RUNNER Julia Spizzica

ANIMATION Benjamin Portas

VISUAL EFFECTS Dave Abbott

COLOURIST Dan Stonehouse, Crayon

SPECIAL THANKS

Ken, Marney & Bob at Murray Valley Private Hospital, Tiny, Tania, Steven & Bridget at Showtech Australia, Savage Film Services, VA Hire, Trystan at Motel Wellington Wodonga, Bruce at Paris End Studios, Farrah & Andrea at Pinchos Catering & Andiamo Street Food Wodonga, The Blazing Stump Hotel, Yulanda at Wwave Hire, Nellie Jackson, Hugh Turrell, Jason Galea, Josh Cohen, Asteroid Mates: Jen, Etta, Chook, Tully, Tristan, Xac, Nora and Lucy, Kat Latour and Leah Churchill-­Brown at EXIT, Tom Savige, Lachlan Stone, Gabe Russo, Sherwin Akbarzadeh, Doug Durant, Nick O’Byrne, Derry Sheehan, Dave Ellis, Chris McKenzie, Tong Sarin and Sagan

—

Words & Music by Courtney Barnett

I don’t know a lot about you but

You seem to know a lot about me so

I take a little time out, I take a little time out

I’m sorry that I lost my patience

You deserve better it’s true

I need a little time out

I need a little time out

From me

And you

Open up your insides show us

Your inner most lecherous

I’ll rip it out carefully

I promise you won’t feel a thing

Everybody wants to have their say

Forever waiting for some car crash

I need a little time out

I need a little time out

From me

And you

Shave your head to see how it feels

Emotionally it’s not that different

But to the hand it’s beautiful

(Yeah to the hand it’s beautiful)

You seem to have the weight of the world

Upon your bony shoulders well hold on

You need a little time out

You need a little time out

From you

And me