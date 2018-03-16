Great New Music Video From Courtney Barnett: “Need a Little Time”
DIRECTOR Danny Cohen
PRODUCER Alexandra George
EDITOR Ben Hall
CINEMATOGRAPHER Ed Goldner
PRODUCTION DESIGNER Marni Kornhauser
COSTUME DESIGNER VoVo The Label, Phoebe Taylor & Ashlee Pierce
HMUA & PROSTHETICS Sharp FX
DIRECTOR’S ASSISTANT Hayden Somerville
1AD Giordi Caputo
1AC Nick Forster
2AC Gianna Mazzeo
GRIP / GAFFER Joshua Potts
BEST PERSON Hannah Palmer
STEADICAM OPERATOR Glenn Clayton
AERIAL RIGGING EFFECTS Showtech Australia
PRODUCTION DESIGNER ASSISTANT Liam Linley
SCENIC ARTIST Stuart Burchall
SCULPTOR Laura Vickery
TELEPORT ROOM DESIGN Marni Kornhauser, Danny Cohen, Tristan Ceddia
ART DEPARTMENT ASSISTANT Zena Bartlett
ART DEPARTMENT ASSISTANT Sjaida Karas
ART DEPARTMENT ASSISTANT Katie Drane
ART DEPARTMENT ASSISTANTS VoVo The Label
HMUA & PROSTHETIC ASSISTANT Katie Dobbin
HMUA ASSISTANT Jessica Cavanagh
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Tessa Mansfield-Hung
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Rocco Rossouw
RUNNER Julia Spizzica
ANIMATION Benjamin Portas
VISUAL EFFECTS Dave Abbott
COLOURIST Dan Stonehouse, Crayon
SPECIAL THANKS
Ken, Marney & Bob at Murray Valley Private Hospital, Tiny, Tania, Steven & Bridget at Showtech Australia, Savage Film Services, VA Hire, Trystan at Motel Wellington Wodonga, Bruce at Paris End Studios, Farrah & Andrea at Pinchos Catering & Andiamo Street Food Wodonga, The Blazing Stump Hotel, Yulanda at Wwave Hire, Nellie Jackson, Hugh Turrell, Jason Galea, Josh Cohen, Asteroid Mates: Jen, Etta, Chook, Tully, Tristan, Xac, Nora and Lucy, Kat Latour and Leah Churchill-Brown at EXIT, Tom Savige, Lachlan Stone, Gabe Russo, Sherwin Akbarzadeh, Doug Durant, Nick O’Byrne, Derry Sheehan, Dave Ellis, Chris McKenzie, Tong Sarin and Sagan
Words & Music by Courtney Barnett
I don’t know a lot about you but
You seem to know a lot about me so
I take a little time out, I take a little time out
I’m sorry that I lost my patience
You deserve better it’s true
I need a little time out
I need a little time out
From me
And you
Open up your insides show us
Your inner most lecherous
I’ll rip it out carefully
I promise you won’t feel a thing
Everybody wants to have their say
Forever waiting for some car crash
I need a little time out
I need a little time out
From me
And you
Shave your head to see how it feels
Emotionally it’s not that different
But to the hand it’s beautiful
(Yeah to the hand it’s beautiful)
You seem to have the weight of the world
Upon your bony shoulders well hold on
You need a little time out
You need a little time out
From you
And me