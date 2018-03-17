Acoustic Guitarist Ian Ethan Case With the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra: “Slow Burn”
Music • Views: 8,554
Ian Ethan Case - Slow Burn - with G Maxwell Zemanovic (drums)
featuring Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra
Video by voortexproductions.com
Directed by: Charley Voorhis / Voortex Productions
voortexlive.com
New album “Run Toward The Mountains” out now!
Listen/Buy: candyrat.com
itunes: itunes.apple.com
amazon: amazon.com
spotify: open.spotify.com
Visit Ian Ethan Case at: ianethan.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Live performance dates: ianethan.com