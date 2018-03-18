Now for Something Completely Different: Palm - Full Performance (Live on KEXP)

YouTube

I actually stopped and thought twice before posting this one, because I just know some of you are going to hate this band, because they’re, well, different. They’re a bit like Battles, but not really.

For example, the first piece in this set prominently features a hellishly out-of-tune guitar chord. I love this chord, but I understand why some might not.

The second excursion is a little like listening to Pet Sounds while nodding off after drinking a little too much. With a neighbor doing major construction work in the next apartment.

And then… there is “Dog Milk.”