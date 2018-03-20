Seth Meyers on Trump’s Unhinged Attacks on Mueller and McCabe, and the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal

YouTube

Seth takes a closer look at Trump directly attacking the special counsel in the Russia investigation and Facebook’s massive data breach.

Honestly, I’m getting more out of comedians’ analysis these days than almost any journalist or cable news show. A lot of the mainstream media coverage of this awful administration just ends up frustrating and infuriating me, because it’s so “view from nowhere.”

Comedians like Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert don’t hesitate to point out how horrible, stupid and villainous the Trump gang is, and it’s funny too. I’ll take that over another New York Times sympathetic profile of Trump supporters any day.