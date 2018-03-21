The Bob Cesca Show: Second String Doocy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Second String Doocy: NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; We’re both sick now; Michael Moore and Bernie Sanders think Russia is a distraction; Trump congratulated Putin; Trump without training wheels; The Cambridge Analytica story heats up; Facebook under fire for allowing data harvesting; The Candidate Is The Puppet; Trump fired and humiliated Andrew McCabe; Will Trump fire Mueller next; Trump’s new lawyers; White House staff had to sign NDAs; and much more.