Chaos Watch! Head of Trump’s Legal Team Quits Because Trump Won’t Follow His Advice
Today in White House Chaos Watch, Trump’s lead lawyer for the Robert Mueller investigation, John Dowd, bailed out because his former client is a reckless egomaniacal idiot who refuses to follow legal advice.
He didn’t say it quite like that, of course.
Mr. Dowd, who took over the president’s legal team last summer and considered leaving several times, ultimately concluded that Mr. Trump was ignoring his advice, a person briefed on the matter said.
“I love the president,” Mr. Dowd said in a telephone interview. “I wish him the best of luck. I think he has a really good case.”