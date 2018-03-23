 

The Bob Cesca Show: Pulling the Fire Alarm

182
Humor • Views: 1,642
2

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Pulling The Fire Alarm: NSFW; Jacki Schechner from investigaterussia.org joins us via Skype; John Dowd resigns from Trump’s legal team; The Gaslighting; House Intel Committee votes to end its Russia probe; An actual Trump distraction; Trump antagonizing China with new sanctions; Kushner compromised by the Saudis; When Obama called Putin; When Reagan called Andropov; White House staffer pulls the fire alarm; House Dems force a vote on protecting Mueller; Reverse psychology; and much more.

Little Green Footballs