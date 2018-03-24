Watch Live: The Amazing “March for Our Lives” Rally to End Gun Violence
It’s amazing to see this finally happening. After all the horrific mass shootings, all the grinding, senseless violence enabled by the GOP and the NRA, America seems to be at a tipping point where enough people are saying NO MORE that something may finally change for the better.
And the children are leading us, which seems totally appropriate.
Victims of gun violence, students and American families march in Washington, D.C. and communities around the country in a demonstration to end mass shootings in schools.
Wow. What a moment. https://t.co/hdpl67seKD pic.twitter.com/ObOIZm3HFl
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 24, 2018
Washington DC stands silent. https://t.co/hdpl67seKD pic.twitter.com/kzA4YfBGOW
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 24, 2018
Wow. Paul McCartney joined #MarchForOurLives in NYC, telling @CNN, “One of my best friends was killed from gun violence not too far from here. So it’s important to me.” [photo by @spencerplatt1] pic.twitter.com/U65KvWElsa
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) March 24, 2018