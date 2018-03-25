Jack White’s Wild New Video: “Over and Over and Over”
Music video for “Over and Over and Over” from Jack White’s new album BOARDING HOUSE REACH available now. smarturl.it
Production Co: Academy Films
Director: Us
Exec Producer: Medb Riordan / Leah Joyce
Producer: Connor Hollman
DoP: Justin Brown
Production Designer: Mikey Hollywood
Costume Designer: Bratsk
Casting: Hammond & Cox
Editor: Dan Sherwen @ Final Cut
Colourist: Richard Fearon @ MPC
Flame Op: Dan Sanders @ MPC
Post Producer: Dafydd Upsdell @ MPC
Commissioners: Saul Levitz & Phil Lee
(C) 2018 Third Man Records under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, and XL Recordings Ltd.