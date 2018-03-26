How NPR Tiny Desk Audio Engineer Josh Rogosin Mics the Drums

YouTube

Nothing earthshaking or outrageous or Trumpian about this one, but since (you may have noticed) I love to post those always-excellent Tiny Desk Concerts videos, here’s an interesting crash course in how to minimally mic a tiny drum set in a tiny studio that looks an awful lot like the Tiny Desk stage.

In honor of the fourth-ever Tiny Desk Contest, our intrepid Tiny Desk audio engineer Josh Rogosin goes deep on recording drums. The Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 25, 2018, so get those last-minute submissions in to npr.org!

Remember: You don’t need to have fancy audio equipment to make a great entry — just be yourself, and let your music shine through. Good luck!